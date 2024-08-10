87º
Clear The Shelters | Dusk is a curious kitty who wants a family

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Adoptable Animals, Pets, Dogs, Cats
A photo of Dusk relaxing! (Copyright 2024 by Lynchburg Humane Society - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Looking for a curious cat? Dusk is for you!

Dusk has been at the Lynchburg Humane Center since November of 2022, so just a little under two years. During his time there, he’s slowly warmed up to visitors, and even made a friend with one of the staff!

After receiving his own kitty condo, Dusk has become much more comfortable relaxing around the visitors. While he still isn’t ready for just anyone to pet him, we believe all it will take is the right person.

Melanie & Kara with Pinnacle Financial Partners have already paid $80 of the initial adoption fee, so if you’re interested in adopting him, you can find more information here!

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

