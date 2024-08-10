Clear The Shelters | Dusk is a curious kitty who wants a family

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Looking for a curious cat? Dusk is for you!

Dusk has been at the Lynchburg Humane Center since November of 2022, so just a little under two years. During his time there, he’s slowly warmed up to visitors, and even made a friend with one of the staff!

Recommended Videos

After receiving his own kitty condo, Dusk has become much more comfortable relaxing around the visitors. While he still isn’t ready for just anyone to pet him, we believe all it will take is the right person.

Melanie & Kara with Pinnacle Financial Partners have already paid $80 of the initial adoption fee, so if you’re interested in adopting him, you can find more information here!

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.