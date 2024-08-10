Clear the Shelters | Jasmine is here to brighten your household

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for an older dog who loves to cuddle? Jasmine might be the perfect fit!

Jasmine is a mixed breed 5-year-old dog and has only been at the shelter since February. Everyone has loved her friendly and cuddly personality. She loves to be pet and take naps wherever you may be.

Jasmine is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested, so you won’t need to worry about the extra procedures when adopting.

Her adoption fee is $99, so if you’re interested, you can find more information here!