Gov. Glenn Youngkin issues statement on Smyth County deputy killed in line of duty

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks with reporters after an event where he and Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Wizards NBA basketball team and Washington Capitals HNL hockey team, announce plans for a new sports stadium for the teams, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Alexandria, Va. Negotiations to lure the Capitals and Wizards to northern Virginia have ended and the proposal to create a development district with a new arena for the teams "will not move forward, the city of Alexandria said in a statement Wednesday, Mach 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a statement on Sunday after a Smyth County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and another injured in the line of duty.

Smyth County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hunter Reedy was shot and killed Friday evening by a suspect after a traffic stop. Deputy Michael Fedorchuk was also shot and is recovering.

Recommended Videos

Gov. Youngkin’s released this statement:

“We ask for everyone to lift-up in prayer and support the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Hunter Reedy, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty. It’s a stark reminder that our law enforcement heroes risk their lives every day and his bravery and commitment to protecting and serving the Smyth County community will never be forgotten. Suzanne and I are so grateful for the support being poured out for Deputy Reedy’s family. We continue to pray for the swift and full recovery of Deputy Fedorchuk, who was also struck by gunfire in the same incident. During this difficult time, we stand united in support of our entire law enforcement community and their families.”

The Governor will order the flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Deputy Hunter Reedy’s memorial for the Commonwealth to honor his service and sacrifice.