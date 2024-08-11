Mill Mountain Zoo hosts Heart Rescue for International Cat Day

ROANOKE, Va. – International Cat Day might have been on Thursday but that didn’t stop the Mill Mountain Zoo from continuing the celebration.

The zoo hosted Heart Rescue outside the main gate with bunches of cats and kittens ready for adoption.

“All the cats that we have here today are available for adoption and it’s a lot easier for people to make that connection when they’re seeing a cat in person versus a picture on Facebook or Instagram or somewhere like that. They can see them, they can kind of get a sneak peek at their personality and maybe get a little more interested in adopting them, which is also what we’re trying to do today.” Rebekah Hughes, Co-Founder of Heart Rescue.

They say that they are a fairly new foster organization and are asking you to spread the word if you know someone who might be interested in adoption.