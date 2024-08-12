Clear the Shelters | Marley is your adventure-loving adorable companion

Marley is always up for an adventure, and this time around, she’s hoping to embark on a journey straight to your heart and home.

From hiking through trails, camping under the stars or giving it all that she’s got in an intense game of tug o’ war, Marley is definitely the life of the party! But she’s in search of a bestie who can really help her adventurous side shine.

The 2-year-old Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix has been at the Lynchburg Humane Society for about 13 months and is looking for a family that’s active, loving and always on the hunt for a good time.

Think that could be you? Click here to learn more about Marley and how you can adopt her!

