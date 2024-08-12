Clear the Shelters | Meet Lil Moe Peep, a charming fella with a personality as cute as his name

You’ve heard of Little Bo Peep, but what about Lil Moe Peep?
This charming feline has a big personality that’ll keep you on your toes! The 1-year-old domestic shorthair has a playful, goofy side that’ll never fail to get a smile or laugh out of you.
He’s also naturally curious and a smart cookie, so when he isn’t curled up beside you for a nap, he’s exploring his surroundings and constantly looking to learn more about his environment.
After being at a shelter for about six months, this little cutie is hoping to find the purr-fect home where he can be himself.
Interested in adopting him? Head to Franklin County Humane Society’s website.
To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.