Clear the Shelters | Meet Lil Moe Peep, a charming fella with a personality as cute as his name

This charming feline has a big personality that’ll keep you on your toes!

You’ve heard of Little Bo Peep, but what about Lil Moe Peep?

This charming feline has a big personality that’ll keep you on your toes! The 1-year-old domestic shorthair has a playful, goofy side that’ll never fail to get a smile or laugh out of you.

Recommended Videos

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

He’s also naturally curious and a smart cookie, so when he isn’t curled up beside you for a nap, he’s exploring his surroundings and constantly looking to learn more about his environment.

After being at a shelter for about six months, this little cutie is hoping to find the purr-fect home where he can be himself.

Interested in adopting him? Head to Franklin County Humane Society’s website.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.