75º
Join Insider

Local News

Clear the Shelters | Meet Lil Moe Peep, a charming fella with a personality as cute as his name

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Animals, Adoption, Pets
This charming feline has a big personality that’ll keep you on your toes! (Franklin County Humane Society)

You’ve heard of Little Bo Peep, but what about Lil Moe Peep?

This charming feline has a big personality that’ll keep you on your toes! The 1-year-old domestic shorthair has a playful, goofy side that’ll never fail to get a smile or laugh out of you.

Recommended Videos

He’s also naturally curious and a smart cookie, so when he isn’t curled up beside you for a nap, he’s exploring his surroundings and constantly looking to learn more about his environment.

After being at a shelter for about six months, this little cutie is hoping to find the purr-fect home where he can be himself.

Interested in adopting him? Head to Franklin County Humane Society’s website.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos