Clear the Shelters | Mister Mack, the treat-loving gentleman, is ready to cozy up

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Mister Mack has been at the Lynchburg Humane Society for about 15 months and is hopeful for a forever family. (Lynchburg Humane Society)

Mister Mack is a bit of a loner and prefers to keep to himself, but don’t let this fool you! Underneath the surface, he has a heart of gold just looking to be won over by the right person.

The 5-year-old domestic shorthair appreciates the finer things in life, like having a cozy spot to rest his head a night and having his pick of the yummiest treats.

While this independent fella is known to march to the beat of his own drum, he enjoys being around other cats and will surely warm up to you with time.

The key to his heart? Kindness and plenty of treats.

Mister Mack has been at the Lynchburg Humane Society for about 15 months and is hopeful for a forever family. He would thrive best in a loving environment where he can settle in at his own pace and come out of his shell on his own terms.

If you’re interested in adopting Mister Mack, click here.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

