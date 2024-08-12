Clear the Shelters | Savannah the cuddle bug has lots of love to give

Savannah has been waiting patiently at the Montgomery Co Animal Care and Adoption Center for about eight weeks now and she can’t wait to find the ‘purr-fect’ family.

Nothing beats sweet cuddles after a long day, and luckily for you, Savannah is a HUGE cuddle bug with lots of love to give.

Savannah is a 7-month-old domestic short hair female cat and adventurer at heart. Whether it’s exploring the outdoors with a harness and leash or bird watching, this little lady knows how to live life to the fullest.

When her feathered friends aren’t around, she likes to occupy her time with her scratcher or a few fun toys.

This friendly kitty would thrive as the only cat in a new home, where she can become the star of the show and soak up all your love and affection.

If you're interested in adopting Savannah, click here.

