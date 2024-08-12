Jens Soering files pardon petition with newly tested DNA evidence

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – New DNA evidence could clear the name of Jens Soering, the man who was convicted and served time for the double murder of Nancy and Derek Haysom inside their Bedford County home back in the 1980s.

The Haysoms were the parents of Soering’s then-girlfriend, Elizabeth Haysom.

The case recently gained popularity following the Netflix docu-series, Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom.

Soering told 10 News the series purposefully left out evidence pointing to his innocence, including new blood tests from the crime scene.

Because of this, Soering has filed a new pardon petition with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office.

“The main thing is that this blood, which at my trial, they said was my blood, we now know with 100% certainty it is not my blood and the samples are not mixed, not contaminated, so we can trust the DNA test,” said Soering in an interview with 10 News.

Soering previously filed a petition with former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s office in 2018 where he was granted parole after 33 years in prison, but was not pardoned.

Soering has now taken it upon himself to interview law enforcement and DNA experts in an effort to clear his name.

