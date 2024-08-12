Local teachers prepare classrooms for back to school

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Schools around our region are headed back to the classroom. Lynchburg City Public Schools are among those preparing for their first day next week.

Teachers at Bedford Hills Elementary are busy putting every piece in place before kids arrive and the learning starts.

Kindergarten teacher Drew Dixon said the start of a new year can be exciting and nerve-wracking for many.

“Just make sure that you come prepared to learn, come with an open heart,” Dixon said. “It’s going to be a good year, don’t worry.”

It’s 1st grade teacher Isabelle Kocher’s very first year teaching.

“I think once I meet the class and we get comfortable with each other the first few weeks it will go smoothly, and we’ll do this together,” Kocher said.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

A new year means new goals. The school system is introducing a new literacy program, and as always, trying to improve SOL scores.

“My number one goal is just for the kids to always feel welcome, to feel safe in my classroom,” Dixon said. “Obviously, I have academic goals for them too, you know, learn their letters, learn their numbers, learn their sounds.”

August 20 marks the first day of school and the start of a new chapter for many.

“We can’t wait to get this year started,” Kocher said. “It’s going to be so exciting. It’s going to be a good year.”