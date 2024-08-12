Lynchburg dairy bar collects donations for humane society

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local business is stepping up to support animals in the Hill City.

Klines Dairy Bar is fundraising for the Lynchburg Humane Society in August.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

They’re selling pup cups for your dog, and for each one they sell, one dollar will be donated to the humane society.

“We all have animals of our own too, so we just thought it was a good cause and you know seeing other people getting excited about it makes us happy too,” Alexis Jones, Social Media Director for Klines Dairy Bar said.

Also, on National Dog Day, August 26, Klines will be giving out bandanas for dogs to celebrate.