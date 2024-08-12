The Blue Ridge Games have begun: Win big while exploring all that our region has to offer

ROANOKE, Va. – The much-anticipated Blue Ridge Games have finally arrived, offering a lot of activities for outdoor enthusiasts in Southwest Virginia. This event is sort of like the Olympics but in your backyard. You can hike, bike, fish and more.

For those passionate about cycling, the Blue Ridge Parkway is a must-visit. Renowned for its scenic beauty, this route offers an exhilarating experience. 10 News anchor John Carlin recently explored the area. Visitors can also bike under the Appalachian Highlands, a unique experience highlighted by Jerry and Judy from Pennsylvania as a prime spot for cycling.

“It’s a good stop-off place to bike. So, that’s why I wanted to do it,” said Jerry and Judy.

If cycling isn’t your cup of tea, the Blue Ridge Games offer excellent hiking opportunities. 10 News Anchor John Appicello hiked along Flat Top with his son. Also on the list of hiking for the Blue Ridge Games are the Mill Mountain and Roanoke Greenways, perfect for those who prefer to explore on foot.

As part of the games, you can take part in scavenger hunts across Southwest Virginia too. Notable landmarks include the iconic Star on the Hill, the LOVEworks sign in front of the Vinton War Memorial explored by 10 News anchor Rachel Lucas, and the vibrant Downtown Salem mural.

Fishing enthusiasts are also in for a treat. Carvin’s Cove is an excellent spot for angling.

When you participate in the Blue Ridge Games, make sure to take a picture and share it on the “Pin It” platform. You’ll need 500 points to be entered for prizes.

The prizes up for grabs include a Laz-E-Boy recliner, a $1,000 Visa gift card, a day fishing trip for two, a $100 Rock Outdoors gift card, and $100 State Park prizes. With rewards totaling up to $10,000, the Blue Ridge Games offer not just adventure, but also the chance to win big.

So, gear up and dive into the Blue Ridge Games. Whether it’s biking, hiking, fishing, or exploring through scavenger hunts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the beautiful backdrop of Southwest Virginia.