Two arrested in Lynchburg during drug and firearm seizures

Photo of Seandre Bradley (photo from last year) and Denzel Early.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two men in Lynchburg were arrested early Sunday morning for multiple charges.

Lynchburg Police Department said they discovered a fight in progress around 2 a.m. on Sunday that eventually led to a pursuit on foot with the two subjects. They were caught soon after.

LPD has issued the following charges against the two men:

31-year-old Denzel Early:

Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I/II Drugs

Possession with Intent to Distribute

Obstruction of Justice

27-year-old Seandre Bradley:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I/II Drugs

Possession with Intent to Distribute

Obstruction of Justice

The following pieces of evidence were seized from the suspects:

2 firearms

$3,000 in cash

Approximately 400 suspected fentanyl pills

2 ounces of cocaine

1 ounce of marijuana

Both suspects are currently being held without bond at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.