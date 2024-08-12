Two arrested in Lynchburg during drug and firearm seizures

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two men in Lynchburg were arrested early Sunday morning for multiple charges.
Lynchburg Police Department said they discovered a fight in progress around 2 a.m. on Sunday that eventually led to a pursuit on foot with the two subjects. They were caught soon after.
LPD has issued the following charges against the two men:
31-year-old Denzel Early:
- Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I/II Drugs
- Possession with Intent to Distribute
- Obstruction of Justice
27-year-old Seandre Bradley:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I/II Drugs
- Possession with Intent to Distribute
- Obstruction of Justice
The following pieces of evidence were seized from the suspects:
- 2 firearms
- $3,000 in cash
- Approximately 400 suspected fentanyl pills
- 2 ounces of cocaine
- 1 ounce of marijuana
Both suspects are currently being held without bond at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.