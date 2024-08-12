81º
Two arrested in Lynchburg during drug and firearm seizures

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Photo of Seandre Bradley (photo from last year) and Denzel Early. (Copyright 2024 by Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two men in Lynchburg were arrested early Sunday morning for multiple charges.

Lynchburg Police Department said they discovered a fight in progress around 2 a.m. on Sunday that eventually led to a pursuit on foot with the two subjects. They were caught soon after.

LPD has issued the following charges against the two men:

31-year-old Denzel Early:

  • Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I/II Drugs
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute
  • Obstruction of Justice

27-year-old Seandre Bradley:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I/II Drugs
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute
  • Obstruction of Justice

The following pieces of evidence were seized from the suspects:

  • 2 firearms
  • $3,000 in cash
  • Approximately 400 suspected fentanyl pills
  • 2 ounces of cocaine
  • 1 ounce of marijuana

Both suspects are currently being held without bond at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.

