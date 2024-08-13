Lynchburg City Council censures two councilmen after they violated attorney-client privilege

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Tensions ran high at Lynchburg City Council’s Special Meeting on Tuesday as council members Marty Misjuns and Jeff Helgeson were censured in a 4-3 vote.

“What we see here is quite frankly, it’s an abuse of power,” said Misjuns.

“This is nothing but division and divisiveness,” said Helgeson.

The resolution accuses Misjuns and Helgeson of violating attorney-client privilege and defaming the character and reputation of City Attorney Matt Freedman.

“If you think violating attorney-client privilege is appropriate, then vote against this resolution,” said Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi.

The council spent nearly two hours debating the resolution.

“All I want to say is this council is really dysfunctional, and it’s really getting in the way of us doing business and governing our city,” said Councilwoman MaryJane Dolan.

As part of the censure, Misjuns will be fined an amount equivalent to two months’ salary of one council member, while Helgeson will face a fine equivalent to one month’s salary.

Additionally, Freedman is no longer required to respond directly to either Misjuns or Helgeson.

You can find the full text of the resolution passed, here.