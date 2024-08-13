Montgomery County Public Schools expands drone program with $37,000 grant

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Montgomery County Public Schools has been awarded over $37,000 to expand its drone program.

The grant, received in May from the Virginia Department of Education, is part of a larger initiative to enhance Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs across the state. Montgomery County Public Schools is one of 16 school divisions that received funding from the department for its CTE programs in schools.

This marks the seventh consecutive year that the county has received this funding. The grant will be used to purchase additional drones for middle schools, establishing a pathways program that prepares students for advanced courses in high school.

“Students have a basic understanding of how drones and unmanned aerial systems work so when they get to the high school, they’re really able to integrate those concepts into things like architecture and drafting courses or into agriculture courses or photography courses that really allows them to expand project-based learning opportunities,” said Mark Husband, Director of Career and Technical Education and Virtual Learning.

Last year, 70 students were enrolled in drone classes, and this year, about 40 high school students are participating.

The drone program is part of a broader CTE curriculum that includes a variety of classes ranging from cosmetology and welding to cybersecurity. These programs aim to prepare students for the workforce by equipping them with essential skills.

Husband said almost all students take CTE classes, with an average enrollment of about 3,500 kids yearly.

“CTE classes cover a wide variety of different pathways and different career choices, but they all teach basic workplace readiness skills, and they prepare students for their education and jobs within their chosen career field,” said Husband.