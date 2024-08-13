Town of Bedford to have emergency outage to repair damaged substation equipment Wednesday

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Town of Bedford announced that at approximately 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning the Bedford Electric Department will have an emergency outage to repair damaged substation equipment.

We’re told this scheduled outage will affect the Elks Home to Nichols Road, Ashland Avenue and Ashland Circle, Panorama Lane, Rain Tree Aps. Macon Street to Baldwin to 460, On Time Rd., Earnhardt Dr., Ruff Dr., 460 West to Wheatland Rd , Pony Acre Rd., Mustang Rd., White Pine Ct., Palomono, Pinto Ct., 460 E Army Base, Old Turnpike Rd., Woodhaven Dr., Windy Ridge, Joseph’s Way, Roundtree Dr., Green Meadow Rd., Emerald Crest, Coolbrook Rd., Industrial Ave to Cintas, South on Burks Hill Rd, Dickerson Mill Rd., to recloser feeding 122 South, Moneta Rd, and part of Bunker Hill Loop.

The town said that they will make every effort to minimize the outage as much as possible.

Find more information in the Facebook post that was made here.