Local News

VSP implementing "Operation College Safe Return" which will increase police patrols on Route 460

The operation aims to get students to school safely and will be implemented between Aug 16.- 17.

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: VSP, Back to School, College, Operation College Safe Return
Virginia State Police car (WSLS 10)

APPOMATTOX, Va. – With numerous colleges and universities along Route 460 VSP troopers will be increasing patrols along the heavily traveled east-west route Friday and Saturday, we’re told.

The increased patrols and enforcement will take places on the stretch of 460 from Petersburg, where Virginia State University is located, all the way to Christiansburg, which is near Virginia Tech.

“Operation College SAFE RETURN is a proactive measure to protect our young people as they return to campus,” said First Sergeant Eric King of the Virginia State Police Appomattox Division. “By increasing our presence on U.S. 460, we aim to deter reckless driving and create a safer environment for all motorists.”

Virginia State Police is aiming to have zero fatal crashes on Route 460 during the increased enforcement period. Troopers will be looking for reckless and aggressive driving, to reduce instances of those issues, 10 News has learned.

