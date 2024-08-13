VSP implementing "Operation College Safe Return" which will increase police patrols on Route 460

APPOMATTOX, Va. – With numerous colleges and universities along Route 460 VSP troopers will be increasing patrols along the heavily traveled east-west route Friday and Saturday, we’re told.

The increased patrols and enforcement will take places on the stretch of 460 from Petersburg, where Virginia State University is located, all the way to Christiansburg, which is near Virginia Tech.

Recommended Videos

“Operation College SAFE RETURN is a proactive measure to protect our young people as they return to campus,” said First Sergeant Eric King of the Virginia State Police Appomattox Division. “By increasing our presence on U.S. 460, we aim to deter reckless driving and create a safer environment for all motorists.”

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Virginia State Police is aiming to have zero fatal crashes on Route 460 during the increased enforcement period. Troopers will be looking for reckless and aggressive driving, to reduce instances of those issues, 10 News has learned.