Amid low enrollment, YMCA says there’s still time to sign up for before school program

ROANOKE, Va. – A new year means new changes coming to Roanoke City Public Schools. This year, middle schools will now start at 9:30 a.m. and the YMCA is stepping in to help with a new before school program.

YMCA Branch Executive Director Jonathan Pait said the schedule change could making getting to work hard for some parents.

“Excited to provide this program for the community and this service for our parents,” Pait said. “We’re certainly hoping that there’s some parents out there that can use this service.”

It starts at 7:30 each morning at either your child’s school or the Gainsboro YMCA.

Staff are planning a variety of activities to keep kids busy.

“Do some fitness, certainly do some homework help and study time for the kids,” Pait said.

The YMCA said they’ve only had a few families register so far, but there’s still time for parents to sign up.

“We feel like the service is going to enable them to be able to have their kids in a safe place where they’re getting a good enrichment from the YMCA,” Pait said.

The cost for YMCA members is $45 a week and for non-members is $60 a week. They said financial aid is available.

“If you are part of DSS then you do have the opportunity to get this childcare for free,” Pait said.

To get involved, you can register online or call the Gainsboro YMCA.