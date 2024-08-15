Amber Alert issued for 3 children abducted in Virginia Beach

An Amber Alert has been issued for a child abduction of multiple children believed to be in extreme danger.

An Amber Alert has been issued for three children believed to be in extreme danger.

Authorities are searching for 5-year-old Zayir Plummer, 7-year-old Zayin Plummer and 16-month-old Za’riyah Plummer, who were all last seen at Jay Are Court in Virginia Beach on Aug. 14 at about 8:48 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Virginia State Police said Zayir was last seen wearing grey pants and a black jacket, Zayin was last seen wearing rust-colored pants and a light blue shirt and Zariyah could be in pink tights and a Trolls dress.

State Police said they believe the children have been abducted by 36-year-old Dana Demetrius Plummer, who is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. An investigating agency did not provide say what he could be wearing.

They may be in a black 2024 Honda Passport SUV with temporary plates 37550R. It is unclear where they could be headed.

If you have any information, please contact the Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000 or visit https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/