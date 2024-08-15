83º
Clear the Shelters | She-Ra is here to play

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Adoptable Pets, Cats, Dogs
A photo of She-Ra on a walk!

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Looking for a more mature dog? She-Ra might be the one for you!

Her name isn’t the only majestic thing about her. She-Ra is a 2-year-old female shepherd with an amazing personality. She loves to play fetch and run around outside.

She-Ra has been in the shelter for about 9 months now, right before she turned 2.

She does take some time to warm up to people, and she prefers to be an only dog, but if you’re willing to be patient and make sure she’s your main focus, she’s super friendly and playful!

Interested in adopting She-Ra? You can find more information here!

