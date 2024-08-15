Floyd County is updating their comprehensive plan and needs your input

FLOYD, Va. – Every five to 10 years, county leaders review and update their comprehensive plan.

“This is our opportunity to take a look at the county as a whole,” said Lydeana Martin, community and economic director for Floyd County.

Recommended Videos

She said the plan will be shaped by what the community wants.

“We want to hear good bad indifferent really,” said Martin. “Whatever your thoughts are on the future of the county. What would your ideal county have, what do you want to protect?”

I wanted to find out what local businesses wanted to see for the comprehensive plan, so I went and asked some of them what they wanted to see.

I started at a local plant shop on main street. Manager Becky Long moved here this year. She said Floyd is like no other place, and that’s why people want to live here.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“I don’t think I have run into anybody since I’ve been here that didn’t like it, which is nice,” said Long. “I think that’s the charm and why people move to places like this. They don’t want to be around all the big chains and the big box stores and that kind of thing.”

That is a similar sentiment for longtime resident and business owner Bill Bell. He has lived here for almost 50 years.

“My wife and I both agreed on one thing and that is a need for more affordable housing,” Bell said.

Tourism is also an important part of Floyd’s economy, and visitors can give their input too.

I talked to some folks who live in West Virginia but visit Floyd often.

“We were out on a road trip and we stopped and had lunch at the general store, and we fell in love with the place,” said James Chambers. “The atmosphere, the people, and it’s just relaxing.”

This is the type of input the county hopes to get through surveys. They plan to be at local events in the coming weeks.

and if you want to get involved and give your input on what you want to see here in Floyd County, you can find all those details here.