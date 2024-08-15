Thousands to Attend LIV Golf Tournament at The Greenbrier

WEST VIRGINIA – Thousands are set to converge on West Virginia in just a few days for the second LIV Golf tournament at The Greenbrier. With the event kicking off this Friday, excitement is throughout the resort and into the surrounding town.

Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations for The Greenbrier, shared the enthusiasm: “You can just feel a special buzz around here for sure.”

This buzz is bringing in thousands of visitors to experience both The Greenbrier and LIV Golf. Two-time major champion Bubba Watson emphasized the community impact: “This is a community event. This property runs this community, and many people here work at The Greenbrier. They are really proud of it.”

The tournament’s influence extends beyond the resort. April’s Pizzeria is already seeing a surge in business. Sheri Wilson, an employee, noted: “Just the other day, a gentleman placed a large order for his crew, and when he came to pick it up, he made a second order for his other group. It was great to see such support.”

With over 500 volunteers involved, Larry Matthews, who is returning for his second year, described his experience: “I know the motto for West Virginia is ‘Almost Heaven.’ If there’s a golf course in heaven, we are standing on it right now. It’s fantastic to be a part of this event.”

Matthews expressed his intention to continue volunteering: “If they are here, I’ll be here. I wouldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

LIV Golf staff confirmed that tickets are still available for those who haven’t yet purchased them.

The tournament will continue throughout the weekend, concluding on Sunday.