WEIGH IN | What are your concerns about the changes to some school bus routes for Roanoke City schools?

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools has announced bus routes for the upcoming year, and more than 130 parents took to social media to voice their concerns.

A recurring theme in the concerns parents are raising included whether adjusted routes are safe for their kids given that many will have to walk longer distances from their homes than in previous years, according to several of their comments. Parents also questioned the safety of some bus stops, claiming that many are in dangerous areas with a lot of traffic.

Recommended Videos

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

In comments under the school division’s Facebook post announcing the routes and shared posts, a myriad of parents said their elementary and middle school kids will need to walk close to a mile long to catch the bus.

This announcement comes amid modifications to start and dismissal times, new bus numbers and a new transportation provider.

The school division said they are aiming to improve transportation reliability, decrease delays and maximize efficiency with the changes. Here’s a full look at the changes being made

Parents, we want to hear from you!

Using the form below, tell us how you’ve been impacted by the changes for a chance to be featured in an upcoming story: