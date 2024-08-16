Bedford County School teacher arrested in connection with sexual assault of a student

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they have arrested and charged a Bedford County School teacher after a possible sexual assault that had occurred in Bedford County between the teacher and a juvenile student.

10 News has learned that the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Bedford County Sheriff’s office of the possible assault on Aug. 6.

The assault occurred between the juvenile student and the suspect who has been identified as John Rose IV while he was a teacher in another school division, we’re told.

Investigators confirmed that Rose was employed by Bedford County Public Schools and was a resident of Bedford County. They also obtained multiple search warrants where evidence was located corroborating the information given.

On Friday investigators obtained warrants for the arrest of Rose and he has been charged and taken into custody for four counts of “Taking indecent liberties with child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship.”

Rose is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, we’ve learned.