Clear the Shelters | Dani may be small, but her heart is big ❤️

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Animals, Adoption, Pets
Dani is proof that good things can come in small, adorable packages.

If you’re looking to add a little spice to your life, this adorable chihuahua mix is your girl.

While she may be small, she has lots of love to give! She’s fully vetted, fully house-trained and does well with cats and other dogs.

She’s not hard to please - hold her in your lap and give her plenty of snuggles and her heart will be happy!

The 10-year-old girl was brought to the Healing Hearts Canine Rescue about four months ago. The shelter said her owner had to move due to health complications and was unable to take her.

If you’re interested in adopting her, call 540-320-4744 or visit the Healing Hearts Canine Rescue website.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

