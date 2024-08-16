74º
Clear the Shelters | Two peas in a pod looking for the purr-fect home

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Squirt and Bubbles are as cute as can be and are looking for the purr-fect home.

They are just 8 weeks old and have been at the Healing Hearts Canine Rescue for about two weeks.

I mean, would you look at those faces? Who wouldn’t want the two cuties in their home?!

The kittens will surely add some excitement to your day as they love to play and are absolutely full of life.

The shelter says they are waiting on spay appointments.

Interested in welcoming them to your home? Click here!

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

