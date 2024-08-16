Danville Police Department investigating animal abuse at local pet business

DANVILLE, Va. – A dozen dogs were seized in poor condition from the Danville Pet Resort on Thursday we’re told.

The Danville Police Department is currently investigating animal abuse at the local business located in the 200 block of Ash Street.

10 News has learned that on Thursday police responded to a complaint of possible animal abuse and neglect with the request of checking in on the welfare of the dogs at the resort.

The ongoing investigation and search of the location on Friday led to the seizure of 12 dogs in poor physical condition, some required immediate veterinary assistance, we’re told.

According to the department the Danville Area Humane Society aided in transport and seizure of the animals and there have been no charges made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.