Endangered missing woman reported in Bedford County

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing person, bedford county
Photo of Beverly Barton (Copyright 2024 by Bedford County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in the Stewartsville area (specifically Mountain Meadows Subdivision) in locating a missing endangered adult.

76-year-old Beverly Barton reportedly walked away from her home on Indian Rose Lane around 3 p.m. on Friday. She has dementia.

Authorities say Barton was last seen wearing a grey woven sweater with a cat on it, light-colored jeans, white tennis shoes, and a headband.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting a ground search now. If you see this woman, the Sheriff’s Office requests that you call 911 immediately.

