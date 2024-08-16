Endangered missing woman reported in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in the Stewartsville area (specifically Mountain Meadows Subdivision) in locating a missing endangered adult.

76-year-old Beverly Barton reportedly walked away from her home on Indian Rose Lane around 3 p.m. on Friday. She has dementia.

Authorities say Barton was last seen wearing a grey woven sweater with a cat on it, light-colored jeans, white tennis shoes, and a headband.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting a ground search now. If you see this woman, the Sheriff’s Office requests that you call 911 immediately.