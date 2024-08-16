Police chase in Henry County leads to one arrest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A high-speed car chase in Henry County led to a single-vehicle accident and one arrest on Friday, according to Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Henry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Interdiction Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Summit Road when the driver refused to pull over. This initiated a car chase that reached over 100 miles per hour. The driver then lost control of the car and struck a guard rail and a concrete pillar on Carver Road before settling in a ditch.

HCSO said the suspect refused to exit the car and tried to drive away before he was apprehended. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Derrick Hairston of Ridgeway. Undisclosed amounts of marijuana, cocaine, U.S. currency, and a cell phone, all consistent with the distribution of narcotics were seized from the car.

Hairston was charged with the following:

Following Too Closely

Felony Elude Law Enforcement

Obstruction

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (DUID)

Felony Possess Schedule I or II Drug With Intent to Distribute 2nd Offense (Cocaine)

Hairston is being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.