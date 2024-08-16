76º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Police chase in Henry County leads to one arrest

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Henry County, Drugs, Chase
Photo of Derrick Hairston. (Copyright 2024 by Henry County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A high-speed car chase in Henry County led to a single-vehicle accident and one arrest on Friday, according to Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Henry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Interdiction Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Summit Road when the driver refused to pull over. This initiated a car chase that reached over 100 miles per hour. The driver then lost control of the car and struck a guard rail and a concrete pillar on Carver Road before settling in a ditch.

Recommended Videos

HCSO said the suspect refused to exit the car and tried to drive away before he was apprehended. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Derrick Hairston of Ridgeway. Undisclosed amounts of marijuana, cocaine, U.S. currency, and a cell phone, all consistent with the distribution of narcotics were seized from the car.

Hairston was charged with the following:

  • Following Too Closely
  • Felony Elude Law Enforcement
  • Obstruction
  • Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (DUID)
  • Felony Possess Schedule I or II Drug With Intent to Distribute 2nd Offense (Cocaine)

Hairston is being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos