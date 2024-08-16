Professional Jet Ski Racing returns to Pulaski County

CLAYTOR LAKE, Va. – The second annual Blue Ridge Mountain Summer Series Championship is back for another year, and all weekend racers will be out on the lake participating in a variety of events.

“Last year, this was their favorite race for the JHSA jet skiers, so they couldn’t wait to come back this year and we couldn’t wait to have them back,” said Erika Tolbert, Pulaski County director of tourism.

To kick off the weekend, county and business leaders met at Claytor Lake for their corporate race to raise money for recent graduates.

“This is a fundraiser for the Pulaski County [Access to Community College Education] program, where we partner with New River Community College and provide tuition free education to students that have just graduated from high school and are going to New River,” Tolbert said.

All day, teams hopped on jet skis to test out their skills and race against the clock.

I talked to county administrator, Jonathan Sweet, about this weekend and he said this is an example of their goal of becoming a destination for recreation.

“It’s great for our economy, It’s great for our image, moreover it’s great for our citizens to be able to enjoy it right here in Pulaski County,” Sweet said.

I also talked to one man who is part of a local business supporting this weekend. He said this is a great way to support the community, and end the long work week.

“I was telling one of my buddies earlier there’s no better way to end the work week,” said Tom Mazella. “It’s definitely cool to get more of a reimagining of what’s actually here and know for sure that alright, yeah, we have all this cool stuff in our backyard.”

Races will be going on all weekend and they are free. For more information, you can find it here.