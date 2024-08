(Copyright 2024 by Montgomery Co. Animal Care and Adoption Center - All rights reserved.)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Looking for a simple cat for a simple home? Lucy is the girl for you!

Lucy is a female domestic shorthair cat with a beautiful black, brown, and white coat. She’s about 4 year and a half-years-old and has been at the shelter for about 7 months.

Lucy is sweet, loving, and wants a quiet home. She loves chin scratches, bird watching, and taking an afternoon nap.

Interested in adopting Lucy? You can find more information here!