Free adoption event Saturday at Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection

The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection is hosting an adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 1-5pm.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection in Roanoke is hosting a free adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 17. The RCACP is participating in Clear the Shelters, so adoption fees are $0 with approved applications.

All available animals are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, current on flea/tick/HW medication, and microchipped. The RCACP says to make sure all members of the family, including any dogs in the home (if you’re planning to adopt a dog) are present for the meet and greet.

The adoption event runs from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the RCACP located at 1510 Baldwin Ave NE, Roanoke, VA 24012.

For more information about Clear the Shelters and other adoptable pets, click here.