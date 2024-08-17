76º
Join Insider

Local News

Free adoption event Saturday at Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection

You can help Clear the Shelters at RCACP from 1-5pm on Saturday, Aug. 17

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: adoption, rcacp, shelter, cleartheshelters
The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection is hosting an adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 1-5pm. (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection in Roanoke is hosting a free adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 17. The RCACP is participating in Clear the Shelters, so adoption fees are $0 with approved applications.

All available animals are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, current on flea/tick/HW medication, and microchipped. The RCACP says to make sure all members of the family, including any dogs in the home (if you’re planning to adopt a dog) are present for the meet and greet.

Recommended Videos

The adoption event runs from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the RCACP located at 1510 Baldwin Ave NE, Roanoke, VA 24012.

For more information about Clear the Shelters and other adoptable pets, click here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

You can watch Lindsey during Virginia Today every weekend or as a reporter during the week!

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos