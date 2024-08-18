Clear the Shelters | Cosmo the entertainer

FLOYD, Va. – This little guy is Cosmo!

Cosmo is a black and white tuxedo kitty who has a great personality!

He’s a little silly and the shelter says he “lacks grace,” so he isn’t great with other pets. He loves his personal space, but also tends to get into fun antics on his own.

We believe he’d be perfect in a quiet home with a pet parent who just likes to hang out. He’s also relatively low maintenance.

Interested in adopting Cosmo? His adoption fee is $95, and you can find more information here!