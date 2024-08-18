81º
Clear the Shelters | Cosmo the entertainer

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Adoptable Pets, Cats, Dogs
Cosmo on a porch! (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

FLOYD, Va. – This little guy is Cosmo!

Cosmo is a black and white tuxedo kitty who has a great personality!

He’s a little silly and the shelter says he “lacks grace,” so he isn’t great with other pets. He loves his personal space, but also tends to get into fun antics on his own.

We believe he’d be perfect in a quiet home with a pet parent who just likes to hang out. He’s also relatively low maintenance.

Interested in adopting Cosmo? His adoption fee is $95, and you can find more information here!

Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024

