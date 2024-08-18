81º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Clear the Shelters | Rory needs a loving family

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Adoptable Pets, Cats, Dogs
Rory after a walk. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

PEARISBURG, Va. – Meet Rory!

Rory is a 5-year-old boxer mix who loves to play! She’s been at the shelter for about 4 months now.

Recommended Videos

Sadly, we believe Rory was used for backyard breeding before she was found as a stray. She’s a bit shy and needs to be in a home where she is the only dog. However, this doesn’t mean she isn’t sweet!

She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, all to make the adoption process a bit easier.

Since she’s a big girl and quite strong, it would be best if she found a home with no kids under 15. This is also a sponsored adoption!

Interested in adopting Rory? You can find more information here!

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

email

facebook

twitter

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos