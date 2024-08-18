Clear the Shelters | Rory needs a loving family

PEARISBURG, Va. – Meet Rory!

Rory is a 5-year-old boxer mix who loves to play! She’s been at the shelter for about 4 months now.

Sadly, we believe Rory was used for backyard breeding before she was found as a stray. She’s a bit shy and needs to be in a home where she is the only dog. However, this doesn’t mean she isn’t sweet!

She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, all to make the adoption process a bit easier.

Since she’s a big girl and quite strong, it would be best if she found a home with no kids under 15. This is also a sponsored adoption!

Interested in adopting Rory? You can find more information here!