Festival of India Draws Thousands to Elmwood Park

Kelly Marsh, Multimedia Journalist

Festival of India at Elmwood Park (WSLS)

Roanoke – Elmwood Park was bustling today as thousands gathered for the Festival of India, celebrating its 17th year of bringing Indian culture to Roanoke.

The festival featured a variety of vendors offering traditional foods and colorful clothing. Attendees had the chance to sample street food from 15 different states of India, immersing themselves in a vibrant cultural experience without leaving town.

Sunny Shah, PR and Outreach Coordinator for the India Heritage Society, highlighted the festival’s mission: “We want to share our rich heritage to our kids and our grandkids and the next generations so they can understand the roots.”

Organizers are already planning improvements for next year’s event, aiming to enhance the experience for future attendees.

