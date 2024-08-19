80º
84-year-old woman dead, man injured after single-vehicle crash in the Town of Bedford

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

WSLS (WSLS)

BEDFORD, Va. – A single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening left one senior woman dead and one man injured, sources said.

The Town of Bedford Police Department said emergency services responded to a crash on the 500 block of Ridge Avenue around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The car had collided with a guard rail that penetrated through the front and rear of the vehicle.

Authorities said the driver, an 84-year-old man, only sustained minor injuries to his hands. The passenger, an 84-year-old woman, was found unconscious. Sadly, EMS was unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Both identities are being withheld at this moment.

The cause of this crash is currently unknown, and the Town of Bedford Police Department is working to determine the circumstances of the accident.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

