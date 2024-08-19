City of Radford receives grant to clean up old foundry property

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City has received a $3,500,000 grant in their efforts to restore the old foundry property.

“It is always going to be known as the foundry here in Radford, but we have renamed it to the West Radford Commerce Park,” said Kim Repass, Radford City economic development director.

For decades, the foundry was a foundational part of Radford.

“The foundry was huge for the City of Radford,” Repass said. “It employed over a thousand people at its peak in the 1970s and when it closed down over a decade ago, it really hurt our community.”

Since 2013 when the doors closed, the land has sat empty. That was until 2023 when the city bought the property.

Repass said since purchasing the land, they have been planning to clean it up to bring in new business.

“This is really the most developable land that we have here in the city, and so to acquire this property is a huge game changer for us,” said Repass.

To help with the clean up, they applied for a grant from the Virginia Business Ready Sites program, and with the $3,500,000 they received, it will cover the entire clean up bill.

“We really believe 3.5 is what is going to make this completely shovel-ready for a new industry,” said Repass.

I then talked to one man who has lived in Radford his entire life and owns properties in Radford for his input. He said this could be huge in bringing more jobs to the area.

“When you look at Regal Rexnord here, they have, I think, 1,000 employees, that’s huge for the city,” Williams said. “You add another business of light, you know, 500 employees, that’s a huge win. 300 is a win. 100 is a win.”

He said he is excited to see what business will go on the property.

Folks can expect crews out clearing away all of the overgrowth in the coming weeks.