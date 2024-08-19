Head shaved for good cause; VMI freshman donates long hair to make wigs for children during matriculation

Getting that first military haircut is an iconic moment at the start of a service member’s career. The new class of rats at VMI got their first military hair cut at matriculation this weekend. Matriculation Day at Virginia Military Institute was held Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning the Rat Line for the new academic year. This year marks the 185th year of the Institute.

Since 1839, VMI has been built on the core values of honor, excellence, self-discipline, courage, esprit de corps, selfless service, and resilience.

One cadet, Sean Bergman of Richmond is already embodying that core value of selfless service. He got his first haircut in 3 years Saturday at the Barbershop on VMI’s post during Matriculation Day.

He’s been growing his hair since June of 2021.

“So, matriculation day, we will arrive, and they will take us to the barber shop and we will get our head shaved and then afterwords we get smoked by cadre, and then we begin hell week,” Bergman said.

His long hair stretches midway down his back. Growing it wasn’t necessarily a style choice, but more of an act of service. It’s a family tradition. He said many of his family members previously grew and donated their hair to charity in the past. Continuing a life of service and giving back to the community is something that inspired him to attend VMI. That, and his aunt who helped make history at VMI.

“My Aunt was a graduate of VMI. She was part of the class of 2001, the first all-female class to graduate. She currently works on post as the physician,” Bergman said.

Now he is looking to give back in his own way.

Glenda Dudley has run the barber show there on post for 13 years. Averaging about 60 haircuts a day, she’s seen a lot of hair on the floor at this shop

“My first matriculation I saw a lot of hair. And I was like oh it would be a shame to waste all of this beautiful hair.”

That is why she started helping rats like Sean give back. She began collecting hair during matriculation to donate to a charity that makes wigs for children -- free of charge.

“Just to know that it’s not going to waste and it is helping someone else feel better and look better; it’s a blessing,” Dudley said.

Saturday she ensured Sean’s locks were carefully cut so they could be donated and made into wigs to help children.

“I’m really proud to be making a difference in someone’s life,” Sean said. Then it was time for the buzz cut; a whole new look for this rat as he begins his career at VMI.