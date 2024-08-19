Olympic Gold Medalist lives right here in Southwest Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Olympics just wrapped up and one of the many US gold medalists lives right here in our backyard.

Cole Hocker is the US Men’s gold medalist in the 1500-meter race.

For the past year, he has lived in Blacksburg where he trains at Virginia Tech.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

10 News talked to him while he still competes in Europe and finishes out his season and he tells us at first, winning his gold medal it didn’t feel real.

“The following day on Instagram, before posting, I was like ‘this feels like a dream,” Hocker said. “I’m about to post ‘I’m an Olympic Champion,’ like that actually happened, and it sounds funny to say it like that, but I was like ‘legitimate this is so crazy.’”

Hocker’s coach said watching Cole continue to be successful has been special.