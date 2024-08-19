Two dead after two-vehicle crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A trailer truck collided with a compact car in a crash in Nelson County Saturday night that left two dead, sources said.

Virginia State Police said a trailer truck was unable to avoid striking a Chevrolet Aveo that had entered an intersection with Route 29 and Irish Road around 8:47 p.m. Saturday night.

Authorities said the driver of the Aveo was identified as 22-year-old Samantha Lively, and the passenger as 19-year-old Heather Lively. Sadly, Samantha died at the scene. After being taken to UVA Health, Heather succumbed to her injuries as well.

The driver of the trailer truck was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.