79º
Join Insider

Local News

Two dead after two-vehicle crash in Nelson County

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Nelson County, Car Crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A trailer truck collided with a compact car in a crash in Nelson County Saturday night that left two dead, sources said.

Virginia State Police said a trailer truck was unable to avoid striking a Chevrolet Aveo that had entered an intersection with Route 29 and Irish Road around 8:47 p.m. Saturday night.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the driver of the Aveo was identified as 22-year-old Samantha Lively, and the passenger as 19-year-old Heather Lively. Sadly, Samantha died at the scene. After being taken to UVA Health, Heather succumbed to her injuries as well.

The driver of the trailer truck was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos