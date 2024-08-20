John Carlin’s Outdoors | World’s best disc golfers descend upon Bedford County and Lynchburg

Bedford, Co. – It would be easy to make the mistake of believing disc golf is just another backyard game. When you watch the pros throw a disc, you believe you could do that too. But you probably can’t.

Our 10 News cameras captured the action as the top disc golfers in the world practiced on the New London Tech Disc Golf Course, located in Bedford County. They made 300-yard throws through the woods look effortless. The discs traveled straight and true unless the players wanted them to curve.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“We just came back from Europe. I did a three-week tour there. I went to Norway, Finland and Estonia. I was able to actually win the European Open,” said Gannon Buhr.

At 19 years old Buhr is ranked number one in the world. He’s spent a week here practicing.

Time well spent.

“This year. So far in the pro tour, I made $105,000, which is very solid for myself. And you know, I’m looking hopefully get around $150,000 for the year, would be my goal. But you know, my sponsorships and my endorsements, you know, exceed double that,” Buhr said.

And the money is also important to Bedford County, along with Lynchburg which are co-hosts for the event.

“So we’re expecting around 300 athletes, professional athletes, to participate from 14 different countries, and then we have approximately 20,000 spectators that we’re expecting over the course of five days and economic impact of about 3.5 million dollars,” said Nicole Johnson, Bedford County Director of Tourism.

When you roll out the red carpet for the world – you want to make sure everything looks just right. So grounds keepers were manicuring every inch of the course.

“So really it was just fine-tuning, all the the weed eating and the redoing some tea pads and, you know, cutting out some dead trees and stuff like that,” said Brian Martin, Manager of Bedford County Parks and Recreation.

Martin says the Bedford Course designed by six-time world champion Paul McBeth ranks 32 in the world.