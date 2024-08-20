76º
Join Insider

Local News

LPD investigating single vehicle moped crash that seriously injured 34-year-old driver

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Lynchburg Police, Vehicle Crash
Lynchburg police cars (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a man suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, we’re told.

The LPD was called to the scene of the accident that occurred in the 1700 block of Langhorne Road at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

When officers arrived on scene they found the moped had collided with the curb, and the 34-year-old driver was found beneath the moped and sustained serious.

He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and is in stable condition, we’re told.

Anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos