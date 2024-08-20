LPD investigating single vehicle moped crash that seriously injured 34-year-old driver

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a man suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, we’re told.

The LPD was called to the scene of the accident that occurred in the 1700 block of Langhorne Road at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

When officers arrived on scene they found the moped had collided with the curb, and the 34-year-old driver was found beneath the moped and sustained serious.

He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and is in stable condition, we’re told.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.