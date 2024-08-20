Request for injunction filed to stop auction of the Greenbrier Resort

GREENBRIER, W.Va. – A request for an injunction to stop the auction of the Greenbrier Resort was filed Monday in Greenbrier Circuit Court, according to NBC affiliate WSAZ.

WSAZ said that the Greenbrier Hotel Corporation including West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, is listed as the plaintiff in the motion to stop the auction scheduled for Aug. 27.

We’re told the auction was announced due to alleged unpaid debts by Justice’s companies.

“the Notice of Trustee’s Sale was facially defective, in that it failed to identify all three parties” ... “and was granted without the necessary authority. Those involved in the transaction, including JPMorgan Chase -- one of the most sophisticated banks in the world -- did not obtain the consent of GHC’s board of directors or owners, which was needed to authorize the Deed of Trust to secure a loan to then GHC president James C. Justice III.” according to the motion filed Monday.