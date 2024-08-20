SOL testing scores and rate of absenteeism improves in Virginia schools

VIRGINIA – SOL or Standards of Learning exam scores are up, and the rate of absenteeism is down, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office.

In third through eighth grade, 70% of school divisions showed improvement in reading, and 75% improved in math.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

More kids are showing up to class, too. The superintendent credits the governor’s all-in plan for turning things around.

“Chronic absenteeism fell statewide, which means more over 40,000 students are attending school more regularly last year than prior years,” VDOE Superintendent Lisa Coons said. “Our reading and math improved, and our student groups, our english learners, students with disabilities, black students, economically disadvantaged students are showing faster growth.”