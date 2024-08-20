70º
Students make their way back into Blacksburg for move-in week

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Students are back in Blacksburg for the start of the academic year at Virginia Tech.

All week on Virginia Tech’s campus students are moving into dorms and getting ready for the school year.

We talked to the student affairs vice president and she said this time of the year is one of the most exciting times because of all the new Hokies on campus, the returning Hokies back home, and the excitement for the upcoming months.

“The energy on campus is great, you have family members, siblings, students, faculty and staff volunteering, it’s just a great place to be today,” said Frances Keen.

Classes are set to start Aug. 26.

