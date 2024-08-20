73º
Join Insider

Local News

Virginia Tech’s War Memorial Hall reopens after renovations

Some features include 10 new spaces for a boxing room, two rooms for dance organizations and more

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Virginia Tech, Blacksburg
War Memorial Hall will be reopening with extensive renovations, including an enhanced facility for health, fitness, research and learning. (Virginia Tech)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hokies will be kicking off the fall semester with something exciting to look forward to.

As students head into the new year, War Memorial Hall will be reopening with extensive renovations, including an enhanced facility for health, fitness, research and learning.

Recommended Videos

Virginia Tech said of the many upgrades coming to War Memorial Hall, there will be 10 new spaces, some of which include a boxing room, two rooms for dance organizations, a yoga studio and more.

There are also building system upgrades students can expect, such as centralized air conditioning, new plumbing, optimized flooring for exercise and other improvements.

In addition to these renovations, the exterior was also revamped to repair and repoint Hokie Stone, which was originally installed in the 1920s.

The grand reopening celebration will be Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m.

10 News reporter Thomas Mundy is working for you to learn more and will have more on this exciting news on 10 News at 5.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos