Virginia Tech’s War Memorial Hall reopens after renovations

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hokies will be kicking off the fall semester with something exciting to look forward to.

As students head into the new year, War Memorial Hall will be reopening with extensive renovations, including an enhanced facility for health, fitness, research and learning.

Virginia Tech said of the many upgrades coming to War Memorial Hall, there will be 10 new spaces, some of which include a boxing room, two rooms for dance organizations, a yoga studio and more.

There are also building system upgrades students can expect, such as centralized air conditioning, new plumbing, optimized flooring for exercise and other improvements.

In addition to these renovations, the exterior was also revamped to repair and repoint Hokie Stone, which was originally installed in the 1920s.

The grand reopening celebration will be Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m.

