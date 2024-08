BLACKSBURG, Va. – There is a heavy police presence in the area of Lantern Ridge Apartments as the BPD attempts to locate a wanted suspect we’re told.

The subject has fled on foot, 10 News has learned.

Details remain limited and there is believed to be no threat to the public at this time.

