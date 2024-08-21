Henry County Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted on multiple offenses

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Tuesday in Ridgeway where they apprehended a wanted subject who was wanted on multiple crimes, we’re told.

10 News has learned that a search warrant was executed after credible information was obtained that 44-year-old William Kennedy of Henry County was hiding in a property in the 1100 block of Jappa Road in Ridgeway.

Recommended Videos

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Kennedy was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants from several law enforcement agencies, including the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Martinsville Police Department, The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.

During the execution of the search warrant, deputies located Kennedy hiding beneath the mobile home. They discovered that he had a trapdoor that allowed him to get beneath the home and hide, according to the office.

Kennedy was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The charges and counties where the charges are from against Kennedy are as follows:

Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

Probation Violation (Petit Larceny 3rd/Subsequent Offense)

Probation Violation (Escape Custody)

Probation Violation (Felony Shoplifting)

Probation Violation (Felony Elude Police)

Probation Violation (Possession of Ammunition by a Felon)

Probation Violation (Breaking and Entering with the Intent to Commit Larceny)

Probation Violation (Grand Larceny)

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office :

Probation Violation (Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substances

Driving While License Suspended

City of Martinsville Police Department:

Probation Violation (two counts)

Virginia State Police: