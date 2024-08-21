Man arrested and charged with reckless driving after leading police on high speed chase

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with reckless driving after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that started in Henry County and ended in North Carolina, we’re told.

at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, the Martinsville/Henry County Communication Center received a call about a reckless driver in the area of the 1500 block of A.L. Philpott Highway, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the caller, a black Ford Mustang had been doing burnouts near a residence and speeding, the caller followed the suspect vehicle down the highway where it exited onto Greensboro Road, we’ve learned.

The vehicle then continued into the city of Martinsville during that time the suspect, who has been identified as 21-year-old Ashton Wright of Ridgeway, continued to operate the vehicle recklessly.

After Martinsville Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop Wright ignored the officer’s emergency equipment and continued to increase speed, the office said. After a pursuit deputies lost Wright at the intersection of Koehler Road and Appalachian Drive.

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office determined Wright’s home address and went to his property in Ridgeway and found the Mustang parked in the driveway still running.

10 News has learned that as deputies pulled up to the driveway the Mustang took off driving through the yard, deputies got behind the Mustang and activated their emergency equipment.

Another pursuit ensued down Lee Ford Camp Road heading back towards Greensboro Road. We’re told Wright eventually got onto Route 87 where his vehicle reached speeds over 100 MPH and entered North Carolina.

Eventually while traveling on West Meadow Road in Eden, NC a Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to successfully perform a pit maneuver.

We’re told Wright was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in Rockingham County Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition.

Wright has been charged with the following:

Felony Eluding Police-Henry County

Felony Eluding Police-Martinsville City

Felony Eluding Police-Eden NC

The investigation remains ongoing.