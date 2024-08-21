75º
Salem school bus involved in traffic accident Wednesday afternoon

A few high school students reported minor injuries

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

SALEM, Va. – A school bus transporting Salem High School students was involved in a traffic accident after school Wednesday afternoon, we’re told.

A few students reported minor injuries and were attended to on the scene by Salem Fire and EMS personnel, 10 News has learned.

The school nurse was also dispatched to the scene and checked on the remaining students, parents of all students who rode that bus were notified and the passengers were transferred to another bus and taken home.

Salem Police responded to the accident at the intersection of S. College Avenue and 8th Street just before 4 p.m., according to Salem Police.

Salem Police would like to urge the public to be extra aware and alert this time of year.

The incident remains under investigation.

